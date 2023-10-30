Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 30 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs SL World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will look to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal alive as they face each other in Match No. 30 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Monday. Sri Lanka are currently 5th on the Points Table – level on 4 points like Afghanistan but have a better net run-rate of -0.205 as compared to Afghan’s -0.969.

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are coming into this match with impressive wins under their belt. The Lankans hammered defending champions England by 8 wickets in the last game while Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side stunned Pakistan by eight wickets in their last match.

“We have game against Sri Lanka tomorrow, so we are thinking of that now. And our aim and goal is to achieve and to go to the next round. That’s what we are thinking about,” Afghanistan captain Shahidi said in the pre-match press conference in Pune on Sunday.

“But from now, we are not thinking – like from tomorrow’s game, how to go to the semi-final. We think match by match and our mindset is busy in tomorrow’s Sri Lankan game right now. So, let’s see what happens tomorrow. Then we will think about other games and moving forward to the semi-final,” he added.

Sri Lanka hold the edge over Afghanistan in ODI cricket – having won 7 out of the 11 matches between the two sides with the Afghans winning 3 games and one ending in no-result.

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 in Pune HERE…

When is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 will take place on Monday, October 30.

Where is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 start?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 in India For Free?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka