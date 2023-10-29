LIVE Updates | AFG vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Hashmatullah Shahidi vs Kusal Mendis

AFG vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: The ongoing World Cup has been marked by unexpected outcomes, even though the top four teams on the points table seem poised for the knockout stage. Teams just below are ready to seize any opportunities. For Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, securing three wins from their remaining four games could place them in contention for the semi-finals. Afghanistan faces Australia and South Africa, while Sri Lanka has to confront India and New Zealand in challenging fixtures. Monday's match in Pune takes on added significance, as a win would provide some margin for error, while a loss would dim semi-final hopes. Both teams have shown flashes of form, and their familiarity with each other, having squared off in recent ODIs, adds intrigue to the contest. Rashid Khan and Pathum Nissanka will be pivotal players to watch. Afghanistan appears to have an advantage with a well-rested squad, while Sri Lanka grapples with injuries and form issues.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 30 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka.