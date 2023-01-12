Afghanistan's Rashid Khan THREATENS to pull out of BBL after Cricket Australia CANCELS ODI series due to Taliban ban on women

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has threatened to pull out of the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia announced its decision to withdraw from a bilateral ODI series against his country in March. Australia's decision to pull out of the series comes after Taliban's stance of banning university for girls in the country.

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March," Rashid said.

"I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition."

CA's statement to withdraw Afghanistan ODIs is unfair and unexpected



ACB is extremely disappointed by the pathetic decision of @CricketAus to withdraw from Afghanistan ODI series in March and will officially write to the @ICC over the issue.



More: https://t.co/ODjzX0Guf1 pic.twitter.com/e8xFdzstvf — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 12, 2023

