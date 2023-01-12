topStoriesenglish
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan THREATENS to pull out of BBL after Cricket Australia CANCELS ODI series due to Taliban ban on women

AFG vs AUS: Rashid Khan has threatened Australia cricket to withdraw from BBL after CA's decision to pull out of ODI series against Afghanistan

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has threatened to pull out of the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia announced its decision to withdraw from a bilateral ODI series against his country in March. Australia's decision to pull out of the series comes after Taliban's stance of banning university for girls in the country.

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March," Rashid said. 

"I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition."

