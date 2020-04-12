African Champions League, Confederation Cup semi-finals postponed until further notice

The Confederation of African Football has decided to postpone the semi-final matches of the Champions League and Confederation Cup--which was due to take place next month--in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has spread all over the world.

The semi-final matches for the CAF Champions League were slated to be held from May 1 to May 3 while the knockout stage of the Confederation Cup was scheduled to take place from May 8 to 10.

Besides this, the CAF has also postponed the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers-which were scheduled to be held in the first and third week of May.

"In light of growing concerns and evolving nature on COVID-19 amidst lockdown in most countries, the CAF Emergency Committee has decided to postpone the followieng matches until further notice:- Total CAF Champions league and Total CAF Confederation Cup Semi- final matches: Both legs scheduled for 1-3 May & 8-10 May 2020," the CAF said in an official statement.

"FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Initially scheduled for 1-3 May and 15-17 May 2020," the statement added.

The new schedule for these events will be announced in due time, the governing body added.

"Meanwhile, CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities such as the Wealth Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the virus on the continent," the CAF said.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in Wuhan City of China, has so far affected more than 16,80,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 1,00,000 persons globally.