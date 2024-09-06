'After 10 Wickets In An Innings...': NZ Spinner Ajaz Patel Ahead Of One Off Test Against Afghanistan

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said that it is disappointing for him that he does not get opportunities despite a ten-wicket haul in an innings, but lack of opportunities breeds hunger. New Zealand is in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for the one-off Test against Afghanistan from Monday onwards.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the match, Ajaz said that it is difficult to get chances in New Zealand's home conditions because of more pace friendly conditions, but this lack of opportunities breeds hunger to go out on the field and deliver the best performance whenever given a chance.

"Yeah, I think if you ask all New Zealand spinners, it is difficult sometimes to get many opportunities at home because of the home conditions. But also, I guess that breeds more hunger when you get to home conditions like this. You know conditions that are spin friendly. you are quite hungry to go out there and okay and put your best performance. It is really important to prepare accordingly and prepare well. It is just about going into the game and enjoying conditions," said Ajaz.

Ajaz said that it is a professional environment, and it is important for players to go out and keep improving their game and growing.

"I guess after ten wickets, yeah, you are obviously a bit disappointed because you do not get many opportunities, but at the same time, as a player, it is still about growing your game. After my 10 wickets, I have remodelled my run up. It is always about improving, and it is always about making sure that you are ready when the next opportunity comes and putting your hand up. It is always a privilege to play for New Zealand, and certainly playing for your country is never easy and to get those opportunities is always quite special," he added.

Despite being only the third player besides England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble to get ten-wickets in an innings, Ajaz has played only 16 Tests for New Zealand since his debut in 2018, taking 62 wickets at an average of 29.75, with the best figures of 10/119. He has played 16 Test matches and scalped 62 wickets. He is the third cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings

Team New Zealand arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 13. It will be held at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground. New Zealand Test skipper Tim Southee, along with star batter Kane Williamson, vice-captain Tom Latham, and other members of the squad, arrived at New Delhi Airport on Thursday morning, from where they travelled to Greater Noida.