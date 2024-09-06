After thrashing Pakistan at their home in the recent Test series, Bangladesh now eye success against Team India. It is kind of a "Mission Impossible" thing at the moment by looking at the numbers of India because they last lost a Test series in 2012 at home. Captain Rohit Sharma will once again lead his side eyeing a series win which will get them closer to the World Test Championship (WTC) final set to take place in June 2025 at Lords.

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant could make a comeback in the team which could see the likes of KL Rahul getting dropped. Dhruv Jurel could be picked as Pant's backup after his exceptional performance against England in a recent Test series at home. (WATCH: Musheer Khan Hits Humongous Six Vs Kuldeep Yadav In Duleep Trophy 2024, Ball Hits Chinnaswamy Roof)

Spinners over Pacers?

Due to the home conditions, India are expected to go with four spinners - Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadela and R Ashwin. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to make a comeback after a break from cricket. Star pacer played his last game for India on June 29 (T20 World Cup final against South Africa).

India's Probable Squad For Bangladesh Series:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan.

Ahead of the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared his thoughts on the significance of domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy and his aspirations for India's red-ball cricket season. (Rohit Sharma Set To Break This Record Of Virat Kohli In the Upcoming IND Vs BAN Series)

At just 22, Jaiswal has already made a name for himself with impressive performances on both domestic and international stages. When asked about his approach to domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy, he emphasized their importance in his development as a cricketer.

"It's a great opportunity whenever we have the chance to play the Duleep or Ranji Trophy. I'm really looking forward to that, and I hope I'll enjoy my game. I'll try my best," Jaiswal stated on JioCinemas

His enthusiasm and commitment to these tournaments highlight the critical role they play in honing his skills and preparing him for higher challenges. As India gears up for the upcoming red-ball season, Jaiswal is well aware of the stakes involved, especially with the World Test Championship (WTC) in sight. He stressed the importance of every match and the need to perform consistently to ensure India remains competitive on the global stage.

"Every match is important because of the World Test Championship. You have to make sure you give your best as every win counts. Any opportunity to play for India is incredible, and representing the country is the biggest motivation that I have," Jaiswal remarked.

This series will be followed by a three-match test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series' will pave India's preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.