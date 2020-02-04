After 5-0 win in T20s, India aim for dominance in ODIs against New Zealand

Hosts New Zealand would try their best to forget the memories of their shocking 5-0 loss to India in the Twenty20 Internationals when they come out to play against India in the first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton without their regular skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday (February 5).

With Williamson's injury, the Kiwis have now added one more senior player in the injured list, which already includes the names of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Williamson injured his shoulder in the third T20I against India and will not be able to play in the first two ODIs. Left-handed batsman Tom Latham will lead the side in Williamson's absence and Mark Chapman has been named as Williamson's replacement.

On the other hand, India are also facing injury troubles with both regular openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma out of the side due to injuries. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw have been named as replacements for Dhawan and Sharma respectively and it is expected that both these youngsters would get the chance to make their ODI debuts. The team management may push in-form batsman KL Rahul in the middle order. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is likely to make a comeback in the playing XI after being rested for the last two T20Is.

The match at Seddon Park is significant because it is the first clash between India and New Zealand after the epic ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final in Manchester in July 2019. The match was played over two days and India faced a shocking 18-run defeat in the high-octane clash to crash out of the marquee event.

"In ODIs, we played a really hard-fought series against Australia, we lost the first match, but then came back to win the series 2-1. We will take a lot of confidence from that series, we will try to play positive cricket. We have to believe in our own plans, we know that New Zealand will not give up and we need to vary of that," Indian Captain Virat Kohli told ICC.

Probable squad:

India: 1 Mayank Agarwal, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Manish Pandey, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami/Navdeep Saini, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Henry Nicholls, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (capt & wk), 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Jimmy Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner/Ish Sodhi, 9 Kyle Jamieson/Tim Southee 10 Hamish Bennett, 11 Scott Kuggeleijn