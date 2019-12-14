After England omission, Sam Billings takes break from game to 'refresh'

After being left out of England's white-ball squads for series against South Africa, batsman Sam Billings has decided to take a break from the game in order to 'refresh' ahead of the new season with English county side Kent.

England are slated to take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series and as many T20Is, beginning February 4, 2020 in Cape Town. However, Billings, who was a part of England's 3-2 T20I series win against New Zealand, has been left out of the two squads.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 28-year-old expressed his disappointment over the omission but added that he would continue to work hard to get back into the mix in all formats of the game in the coming future.

"All the best to the lads heading to South Africa.Huge amount of depth esp in the white-ball game atm. Of course disappointed not to be involved but wish the boys all the best. Will be working hard to get back in the mix (in all formats) in the near future!" he wrote.

Billings then revealed that he has decided to opt out of any franchise cricket this winter and chosen to freshen up for a big year with Kent.

"On a personal level, I have chosen to pull out of any franchise cricket this winter as well to focus/freshen up for a big year with @KentCricket. Very fortunate to have played all over the last few years & a break from the game to refresh I feel is the best decision," Billings added.

Billings was earlier ruled out of contention of making it to England's World Cup squad for the 2019 edition after dislocating his shoulder on the opening day of the season.

Last month, the batsman was named as the vice-captain of the England side for last month's T20 series against New Zealand. However, he failed to click with the bat as he managed to amass just 34 runs in five innings he played during that series.