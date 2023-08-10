After Fat-Shaming Prithvi Shaw Online, This Social Media Influencer Apologises, Says Didn't Know He Lost His Mother At 4

India's out-of-favour batsman Prithvi Shaw made headlines when he smashed a double century in the English County One-Day match. Once known as the next 'Sachin Tendulkar' from Mumbai for he had abundance of batting talent as well as same heigh as the India great, Shaw lost his touch after the poor tour of Australia in 2020-21. Fitness issues, lack of form resulted in Shaw losing his place in the Indian side. The fact that Shubman Gill's stock rose in the same period did not help the cricketer.

Shaw had led Indian team in the U19 World Cup successfully. He smashed a century in first innings of his debut Test. It was all going well with Shaw untill the poor patch hit home.

Shaw had a terrible IPL 2023 too. After failing in first 7 innings for Delhi Capitals, head coach Ricky Ponting decided to drop him from the playing XI. He did come back in the last match to smash 54 but by then it was too late as DC had already been knocked out.



With the knock of 244 runs in just 153 balls, Shaw has forced the fans to talk about him and selectors to have a rethink on him. While Shaw was praised by many for his brilliant knock, there were others who mocked him for his body issues. Shaw has put on some weight in the last couple of years. One does not know whether the gain in weight is to do with any health condition. But the hate he is receiving online is not justified.

Motivational speaker and Social Media Influencer Ankur Warikoo made fun of Shaw too but he later apologised for it. Warikoo had tweeted: Bet his mom thinks “patla ho gaya hai'. This was in reply to another X (formerly Twitter) user who had fat-shamed Shaw. However, a few hours later, Warikoo apologised for mocking Shaw and wrote that he has realised his mistake.

Warikoo said Shaw had lost his mother at age of 4 and that makes his tweet mocking him even more insensitive and something he is not proud of.

Take a look at how Shaw was trolled and also Warikoo's tweets for the cricketers:

I realize my mistake after people's responses.



This pic is Prithvi Shaw's who lost his mother at the age of 4.

Which makes my post extremely insensitive and not something I am proud of.



In an attempt to invoke my mom's natural reaction to my fitness levels in my 20s, I_ https://t.co/j99adWLKIY — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) August 10, 2023

Indian diet and genetics are unparalleled



This is a 23 year old Indian athlete



23!



___ pic.twitter.com/Wxfo5n524i — Ankur Nagpal (@ankurnagpal) August 9, 2023

Nah man Prithvi Shaw can't make a comeback with this fitness _ pic.twitter.com/tlMivhPdsh August 9, 2023

Shaw has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I in his international career. He has scored 399 Test runs, 189 runs in ODIs but has not been able to open account in T20Is. In an interview to Cricbuzz, Shaw had revealed about his mental health problems, some time back. Shaw had also spoken on being alone and not having friends during the toughest phase of his career.