'After Gautam Gambhir Left KKR, I felt Alienated', Robin Uthappa On Why CSK Is More Close To Him

After being trolled for wearing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colours to support MS Dhoni and Co in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) vs Gujarat Titans (GT), Robin Uthappa took to Twitter to reply to the critics. Fans roasted him for not showing the same support for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise for which he played for 6 years and also won a championship with. Uthappa had earlier said that he will always call CSK his favourite team he has played for as he felt very secured with them. While Uthappa won the IPL 2014 with KKR, the same year he won the Orange Cap, he won IPL 2021 with the Super Kings.

Speaking more about his KKR days, especially, in the last 2 years of the stay, Uthappa said that he felt left out once Gambhir stepped down from captaincy and left for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils).

"So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy," wrote Uthappa

I'm not surprised by the hate I'm receiving here for what has been MY experience. Peace and love to you all!! ____ May 23, 2023

After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I'm forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn't about the fans of KKR. I'll forever love and respect em — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

The now retired cricket alao said that he respects the KKR fans and the love he got from them. But he maintained that he felt alienated when Gambhir left.

