After Getting Dropped From Team India, Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Century In Duleep Trophy Semifinals

Cheteshwar Pujara played an outstanding innings that captured everyone's attention. Despite the presence of popular players like Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Pujara himself in the Duleep Trophy game, the crowd was scarce on a regular workday. A few people from a nearby cement factory managed to climb the boundary walls during their short break to catch a glimpse of the game. Pujara, like them, was fully committed to his task. He voluntarily chose to play in this match after learning that he wouldn't be part of the Indian Test team's tour to the Caribbean.

June 23rd - Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the Indian Test team.



July 7th - Cheteshwar Pujara scored a terrific hundred in the Duleep Trophy Semi.



What a great return for Puj!!! pic.twitter.com/FmWU4ORTev — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 7, 2023

At this stage of his career, Pujara had little to gain from a couple of first-class matches. Whether he scored runs or not, people would have their opinions. But Pujara never let such discussions bother him. He found joy in the challenge of the game. He loved facing tough bowling attacks, wearing them down, and taking advantage of any opportunities that arose. It was admirable to see his determination at the age of 35, even though he knew the path back to the national team might not be easy.

In the first innings, Pujara missed his chance after working hard. But he was determined not to let another opportunity slip away. On the third day of the semi-final, he started afresh, even though he was unbeaten on 50 overnight. The conditions were challenging, with bowlers like Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan posing tough questions. Pujara used his experience to deal with the situation.

During the first session, Pujara showed great discipline. He added only nine runs to his overnight score and went seven overs without scoring. However, he adjusted his approach against left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar. He stepped out of his crease to counter the spinning deliveries, which troubled him earlier. Pujara's tactics unsettled the bowler, who tried different strategies but eventually returned to his original plan.

Pujara remained calm when facing short balls from Avesh. He confidently evaded them by dropping his wrists. His unwavering belief in his methods was evident throughout the innings. When he approached his century, he became more attacking. He played beautiful shots, including drives and cuts, and reached his hundred.

Pujara celebrated his milestone in his usual understated manner. He raised his bat toward the dressing room, looked up to the sky, and then refocused on the game. He continued to play aggressively, but in a rare moment of confusion, he made a mistake and got run out. Despite that, Pujara's innings showcased his resilience, self-control, and determination, which have made him a reliable No. 3 batsman for the Indian team for many years.