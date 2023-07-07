Rishabh Pant Cuts Cake On MS Dhoni's 42nd Birthday, Pens Down Hilarious Message

The celebrated Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni, who guided his team to victory in the 2011 World Cup, is joyfully celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7. Renowned for his unwavering composure in high-stakes situations, the esteemed Captain Cool has garnered immense admiration from fellow cricketers and fans worldwide. Having bid farewell to international cricket in 2020, Dhoni boasts an unparalleled achievement as the sole captain to triumph in all three prestigious ICC white-ball tournaments: the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Rishabh Pant celebrating the birthday of MS Dhoni.



The bond is beautiful!!! pic.twitter.com/tFrbbtXQgi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 7, 2023

This remarkable feat solidifies his status as a true icon in the sport. On Dhoni's 42nd birthday, Rishabh Pant, who is presently recovering from injuries sustained during a devastating car crash last year, decided to honour the legendary wicketkeeper-batter's special day by cutting a cake at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While Dhoni currently resides in Ranchi at his residence, Pant is diligently working towards regaining full fitness in Bengaluru. Despite the physical distance between them, these two individuals share an incredibly close bond. In fact, Pant was even seen celebrating with Dhoni in London last year when the iconic Indian captain turned 41.

This year, circumstances have kept the duo apart, but that did not deter Rishabh from honoring his idol's birthday. Pant took to Instagram to express his heartfelt wishes for Dhoni, accompanied by an image capturing the moment he joyfully cut the cake. "Happy birthday Mahi bhai. Aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai. Happy birthday," Pant said in an Instagram post.

He also wrote a heartfelt note in an Instagram story. "An inspiration to so many people across the country. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai," Pant said.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Dhoni on his special day. "The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses, 7 basic musical notes, 7 pheras in a marriage, 7 wonders of the world. And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni, #HappyBirthdayDhoni," he wrote.

Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina wrote: "Happy birthday to my big brother MS Dhoni! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic."