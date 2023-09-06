After World Cup Snub, Shikhar Dhawan Pours His Heart Out On Social Media, Says THIS

After Team India's squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 was announced, out-of-favour opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has posted his first reaction. Dhawan has not played any ODI for India after December 10, 2022 when he batted in a game vs Bangladesh. Many are assuming that this was the last time Dhawan played an international match for India. But that is for the time to tell.

For now, Dhawan is not part of Team India and will not be playing the World Cup. Many experts felt that Dhawan, despite not playing for India in the last nine months or so, was a good choice to open the innings. Dhawan is a left-handed batter, who has done exceedingly well for India in the ICC tournaments. In the ICC Champions Trophy, he had struck 3 centuries to take India to the title. In 2019 World Cup, Dhawan had stroked a hundred against Australia with a broken thumb which eventually ruled him out of the tournament.

The argument for selection of Dhawan in World Cup squad was that hus style of batting and him being a left-handed batter could have helped India avoid early fall of wickets, especially against teams who have dangerous left-arm pacers.

After knowing he will no more be a part of the Team India for the World Cup, Dhawan wished the Men In Blue the best of luck for the tournament, that kickstarts in India on October 5.

Dhawan wrote on his social media, "Congratulations to my fellow team mates & friends chosen to represent India in the WC 2023 tournament! With the prayers and support of 1.5 billion people, you carry our hopes and dreams. May you bring the cup back home _ and make us proud! Go all out, Team India!"

The Delhi-born cricketer did not show any bad feeling on social media after the snub and his message to his former teammates has impressed the fans.

Check out Dhawan's first reaction after facing World Cup snub:

One of the reasons why Dhawan may have been overlooked was the emergence of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Both struck double hundreds in the last one year while opening the innings. They are young while Dhawan is 37 years old. Shubman is expected to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma in the World Cup.

Other exclusions from the squad were those of Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep Yadav was preferred as the wrist spinner in place of Chahal while Mohammed Siraj was picked over Krishna. R Ashwin, the off-spinner, could not make it too. An off-spinner could turn out to be quite handy for the team. But Rohit and Rahul Dravid have decided to go with Axar Patel, a left-arm orthodox spin bowling option.