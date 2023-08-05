After Returning From West Indies Virat Kohli's Latest Photo With Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral

Virat Kohli, the former Indian cricket captain, and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, are a power couple whose every move is closely watched by fans and media alike. Recently, a candid picture of the duo clicked with a fan at a restaurant in India after their return from the West Indies ODI series has taken the internet by storm. In the picture, Virat Kohli can be seen wearing a stylish white t-shirt, a brown cap, black specs, and tan-coloured shorts, while his wife, Anushka Sharma, is radiant in a beautiful flour-print gown. The couple looked relaxed and happy, enjoying some quality time together after a demanding tour. Fans on social media couldn't get enough of this adorable glimpse into their personal life.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma with a fan.



A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/Aw2wR7wnkw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 5, 2023

A Luxurious Journey Back Home:

Virat Kohli's decision to fly back from the West Indies to India in a private jet caught the attention of many. Unlike other cricketers who travelled with the team, Kohli opted for a private jet owned by Air Charter Service. Since the BCCI doesn't cover such expenses, Kohli bore the cost himself. Given his massive earnings from cricket, commercial endorsements, and successful businesses, this luxurious mode of travel was well within his means.

A Costly Rolex Watch:

The picture also showcased Virat Kohli wearing a Rolex Daytona with a white dial, a luxury timepiece known for its exclusivity and elegance. While a fan on social media initially quoted the wrong price, Kohli's Rolex watch is worth a little more than Rs 12 lakh, a sum that seems insignificant in light of his substantial earnings and brand sponsorships.

Kohli's Team Player Spirit:

Throughout the ODI series against the West Indies, Kohli showcased his team player spirit by cheering on his teammates from the dugout. Despite not getting an opportunity to bat in the entire series, he remained a positive force, motivating and supporting his fellow players.

Kohli's Waterboy Moment:

In the second ODI, Kohli embraced the role of a waterboy, serving drinks to his teammates as he was not part of the playing 11. This gesture displayed his commitment to the team's success and the development of young talents like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Axar Patel.