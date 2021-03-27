हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Road Safety World Series

After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan now tests positive for COVID-19

Hours after Sachin Tendulkar announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, his India Legends teammate Yusuf Pathan now has also contracted the virus. The all-rounder, who recently announced his retirement from the sport, confirmed the news on Twitter.  

Yusuf Pathan along with brother Irfan and Sachin Tendulkar during the Road Safety World Series (Twitter)

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Pathan tweeted. 

Both the former cricketers, who played in a recent league together, confirmed the news on their social media handles.

Earlier in the day, the 'Master Blaster' tested positive for COVID-19. The 47-year-old, who lives in Mumbai, took to Twitter to share the news on Saturday (March 27).

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," Sachin tweeted.

