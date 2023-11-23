After Sexist Remark, Abdul Razzaq Says He Is Happy India Lost World Cup Final To Australia And 'Cricket Won'

After making a sexist comment not a long back and stirring up the social media, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is back with another massive statement. This time Razzaq may not have to apologise for his terribly-worded comments but his words are sure to cause an uproar on the social media. Speaking on Pakistani show 'Hasna Mana Hai', Razzaq said that was happy to see India lose the final to Australia.

The 43-year-old ex-cricketer said that India's loss was a win for cricket as the Men in Blue unfairly utilised the conditions to win games during the World Cup. "If I am being honest, cricket won. They were using the conditions to their advantage. Had India won the World Cup, it would have been a sad moment for cricket. Cricket made it clear that it helps the team who are brave and mentally strong."

Razzaq added that it would have been a sad moment had India beaten Australia. He called for pitches to be fair for both the teams. "If India would have won, I would have felt very bad. The pitches should be fair, the atmosphere should fair and there should be balance for both teams. India tried to take advantage even in the final and if Kohli scored another century, India would have once again won the match," Razzaq said.

"Cricket won & India lost. Had India won the World Cup, it would have been a very sad moment for the game. They used conditions to their advantage and I have never seen such a bad pitch for any ICC final before. It's great for cricket that India lost."



~ Abdul Razzaq pic.twitter.com/n9073bLsMa November 23, 2023

Quite contrary to what Razzaq says, India won 10 matches on the trot in the tournament across different conditions. But became a victim of not reading the conditions right in the match that mattered the most, the final. Rohit Sharma, India captain, was invited to bat first by Australian skipper Pat Cummins. However, the toss would have made no difference on the result as Rohit said that he was looking to bat first only.

On the slow wicket, Australia bowled with the perfect plan and bowled India out for just 240. Led by Travis Head who smashed a brilliant hundred in the final, Aussies chased down the total in 43 overs and won their sixth World Cup title. India's loss has been celebrated more in Pakistan and Bangladesh than Australia from where the visuals of celebration went viral after the Men in Blue lost the final. On the contrary, Australian team recived a tepid welcome as no fans came to receive them at the airport upon landing.