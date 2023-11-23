India Vs Australia T20Is: Who Is Tanveer Sangha? He Is Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Who Could Be Next Big Thing In T20Is

In Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian fans came to know about some really good Indian-origin players who played for other countries. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Netherlands' Aryan Dutt, Vikram Singh and Vikram Singh stood out too. Rachin was the best of the lot, emerging out as one of the best finds of the tournament.

One more Indian-origin player will be seen in the upcoming India Vs Australia T20I series starting today in Visakhapatnam. He is Tanveer Sangha. He made his debut recently in September vs South Africa. Tanveer played 2 ODIs and 2 T20Is on the tour, impressing the selectors. Tanveer is primarily a right-arm legbreak bowler, who picked five wickets in 2 games and 2 from same number of ODIs.

Tanveer got his T20 cap when Adam Zampa fell ill during the series and ended up picking four wickets for 31 runs from 4 overs. His impressive 4-31 marked one of the finest T20I debut performances by an Australian cricketer in almost twenty years, second only to Michael Kasprowicz's 4/29 for Australia back in 2005.

Tanveer is Indian-origin player

Tanveer is 21 years old and will turn 22 on November 26. He was born to Joga Sangha and Upneet in Sydney. Although his roots belong to India, he has been raised in Sydney. Tanveer completed his schooling from East Hill Boys High School in Sydney. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Tanveer's father comes from a village in Punjab near Jalandhar. In Sydney, he started working as a taxi driver while his mother is an accountant.

Tanveer first grabbed the headlines when he finished with 15 wickets at the 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup. He was rewarded with a Big Bash league (BBL) contract with Sydney Thunder and he impressed the selectors. He was picked for the T20I series vs New Zealand. In 2021, Tanveer also made his first-class debut for New South Wales. He is the second India-origin player to play for Australia. The first was Gurinder Sandhu.

With Adam Zampa likely to rest after a tiring but successful World Cup campaign, Tanveer could be the leg-spinner Aussies go with in the first match vs India at Vizag today. Let's see how the right-arm leg-spinner goes in the series vs the country where his roots are.