Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, Ishan Kishan Gets New MS Dhoni-Style Look, Check PIC Of His Faux Hawk Haircut Here

Ishan Kishan comes from the same state as MS Dhoni, Jharkhand. He was born in Bihar but the left-handed wicketkeeper and batter plays for the same state as Dhoni's. For Kishan, Dhoni is a big brother, mentor and an inspiration. The Mumbai Indians batter is so much inspired by his 'Mahi Bhai' that he has now decided to get same look as him. Kishan recently visited Aalim Hakim, the celebrity hairstylist and got himself a sexy haircut.

The haircut is called faux hawk hairstyle and Kishan is set to don the new look in Asia Cup, which begins on September 20 in Sri Lanka. Four of the Asia Cup matches will also be played in Pakistan, who are the co-hosts of the tournament.



Two years ago, ahead of the new IPL season, Dhoni too had opted for the same haircut it was Aalim Hakim only who had given him this look.

Check out Ishan Kishan and MS Dhoni's faux hawk haircut here:

Coming to his cricket, Ishan will aim to continue the good show with the bat during the Asia Cup. It will be a tough call between him and Shubman Gill in the opening slot if KL Rahul is fit to play. Rahul walks in as the first-choice wicketkeeper and batter if he is fit enough to take the field. Bot Shubman and Kishan have had a good time at the opening slot, both striking double centuries in the last one year while opening the innings.

The advantage with Kishan opening the innings is that he provides the left-hand and right-hand combination at the top. However, dropping Shubman Gill could be a tough call for captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. In case you did not know, Kishan finished as the leading run-scorer in West Indies ODIs, smashing 184 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61.33 and strike rate of 111.52. Gill had scored 126 runs in 3 innings and average of 42.

India play Pakistan on September 2 at Kandy, which has been marked as one of the marquee games of the tounament. India will need its full-strength squad to win this all-impotant clash. Asia Cup will be a nice prep for the five out of the 6 participation teams for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.