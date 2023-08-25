Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan Cricket Puts PIC Of Rohit Sharma In Cover Image On X

Asia Cup 2023 is approaching fast. The tournament kicks off on August 30. The biggest game of the tournament will be the India vs Pakistan clash on September 2 at Kandy. This game could be one of the four games the two sides may play in the next few months. India and Pakistan can potentially meet each other thrice in Asia Cup and they will definitely play in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Politics plays a big role in India vs Pakistan matches but it is always the cricket that takes the centrestage. Both the teams have solid lineups and it will be interesting to see who trumps whom in the first clash at the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the hugely-awaited contest, Pakistan Cricket team changed their Cover Image on X (formerly Twitter). The new Cover Image is a graphic of Asia Cup. Not to forget that Pakistan are co-hosting the tournament with Sri Lanka, although they will host only four matches and none with Indian cricket team involved as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had refused to travel across the border to play cricket matches citing security concerns. After many deliberations and discussions and protests by PCB, it was finally decided that Pakistan will co-host the tournament with Sri Lanka.

Pakistan wish to put their best foot forward. In the Cover Image, they have put a graphic of the tournament. The Cover Image has pics of all the six captains, including India's Rohit Sharma.

Take a look at PCB's Cover Image below:

Team India are currently training at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. All the squad members meant to travel to Sri Lanka for Asia Cup have collected at NCA except the ones in Ireland. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna will soon join the camp in Bengaluru too. On Thursday (August 24), Team India went through the Yo-Yo Tests, which is a must-do requirement to test the fitness of the cricketers. Virat Kohli shared his Yo-Yo test number of 17.2. However, he was later told by BCCI to not share the details of the Yo-Yo Test to the social media fans.

India are also happy that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul back from injury. India will hope no such injury takes place in the next couple of months to increase India's chance of winning the tournaments.