IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Aakash Chopra Defends KL Rahul Amid Backlash on Twitter; Father-in-Law Suniel Shetty Reacts

KL Rahul, India's first-choice as Test opener so far in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series, is facing the wrath of the India fans courtesy his continous flop show. Rahul has had series of low scores starting from Bangladesh Test series. With every poor outing, the Karnataka-born cricketer is putting even more pressure on himself. Many reports have stated that Rahul may get dropped in the Indore Test, with in-form Shubman Gill replacing him. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, through series of tweets, blasted Rahul and selectors for backing him despite his poor show.

Rahul fans defended the batter by telling Prasad that his overseas record is great and that's the reason head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma are backing him. However, Prasad replied that: "He (Rahul) has a Test average of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30." Prasad went on to say that on the same parameters, Ajinkya Rahane and others should also be given a long rope as they have also done equally well.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, who had earlier requested Prasad to wait for the series to conclude to make an analysis on Rahul, did not directly reply to Prasad this time but brought out a stat to make his point. Sharing a stat of best Indian batters in SENA (Acronym for South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries from 2020-2023, Chopra wrote: "Indian batters in SENA countries. May be, this is the reason selectors/coach/captain are backing KLR. He’s played 2 Tests at home (ongoing BGT) during this period No, I don’t need a BCCI role as a selector/coach I don’t need any mentor, coaching role at any IPL team either."

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who also happens to be father-in-law of Rahul, liked the tweet by Chopra.

Check out Rahul's tweet and Shetty's reaction:

Earlier, Dravid had told media at the end of the Delhi Test that management will continue to back him. "I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there’s not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well," Dravid had said.