Ahead the third and final ODI of the 3-match series against England, Team India cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were seen hanging with their wives and friends in London recently. The third ODI between India and England will be played in Manchester on Sunday (July 17). The man in form, Suryakumar Yadav posted a couple of pictures on his social media which had Rohit Sharma and his wife along with Jaydev Unadkat also hanging out with them.

Surya shared the pictures on and captioned the post, "Le Squad" with a fire emoji. Surya and Rohit share a close bond since the right-hander joined IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Rohit has led the middle-order batter for numerous occasions in franchise cricket and now leads him wearing the Men in Blue jersey for their country.

Checkout the post below...

Suryakumar Yadav is in fine rhythm at the moment after becoming the fifth Indian batter to score a century in T20I cricket against England. Moreover, Suryakumar has made a huge jump in the ICC T20 batters' rankings. The India middle-order batter has gained 44 slots to jump to fifth spot in the latest rankings. Surya's 117 in the last T20I against England came off just 55 balls that included 14 fours and 6 sixes. Notably, Surya's 117 is the second highest score by any Indian batter in the T20I stage behind Rohit Sharma's 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Recently, the batter scored 27 off 29 in the second ODI against England, which India lost by a huge margin of 100 runs to level the 3-match series 1-1. The decider match of the 3-match series is set to be played on Sunday (July 17) where India will aim to win the series after a dominant display in the T20 international series.