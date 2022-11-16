IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal's post with Kuldeep Yadav goes VIRAL as Kul-Cha reunite, check here

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal used to be a huge force in world cricket. The spin duo were too threatening with the ball and hunted batters together. MS Dhoni and later Virat Kohli used to turn to them to break partnerships but since the semi-final exit in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019, we did not see much of them together. They have, however, seen at times taking down opponents with their spin. Kuldeep and Yuzvendra will be back together when they take on New Zealand in their own backyard in the 1st T20I at Wellington.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya says ‘road’ to T20 World Cup 2024 begins, days after semifinals loss

Chahal posted a picture with Kuldeep on the eve of the match. The picture was from the photoshoot of Team India for the mugshots ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series. Chahal posted a pict with Kuldeep and wrote: "Kya haal hai @imkuldeep18."

Fans have welcome the duo to T20Is.

Check out Chahal with Kuldeep Yadav here:

India will be looking to make a strong comeback and begin their journey in T20s for the next World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies and USA. Team India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England by 10 wickets.

Interestingly, Chahal did not get a single match in th six outings India had in the World Cup. Fans questioned the selection of the playing XI, saying that not playing Chahal vs England in the knock out match was a big mistake as the English batters have had their weaknesses against quality wrist spin bowling. Chahal would be itching to get back on the field and deliver the goods to make a big statement.

Kuldeep too would be eager to be back on the pitch again. He had a good IPL but later got injured again. He ha sbeen blowing hot and cold in his career since 2019 and needs a big series or two to ensure he is a certainty in team.