Ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction, Mohammad Rizwan says PSL is TOUGHER than IPL, READ HIS COMMENTS

Since it launched in 2015, Pakistan Super League is constantly compared with cash-rich Indian Premier League. In terms of brand value, there is no match between the two leagues. IPL, clearly, is the best league in the world, in terms of payouts to cricketers and also in terms of quality as the best cricketers from all over the world play in this league. However, Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan does not feel so. He feels PSL is better as it is the toughest T20 league in the world. That is what he said on the sidelines of a PSL event recently.

"PSL has created a lot of stir in the world of cricket. A lot of quality foreign players feel PSL is the toughest league in the league. A lot of experienced overseas players also feel the same. Even a good player in the T20 league is benched at times," Rizwan spoke during the media interaction of PSL event.

Rizwan is captain of Multan Sultans in PSL and this year his side has grabbed the services of Adil Rashid. Multan Sultans have also picked Naseem Shah in the PSL player drafts.

Coming back to PSL and IPL debate, it is unfair on both the leagues to do the mistake of comparing. Both the leagues benefit the India and Pakistani cricket talent massively in their own way. To say which is the tough league, think those who play across all leagues can make a better call. Bowlers like Haris Rauf have taken quick ladder up to become top cricketers for Pakistan. It was all thanks to the PSL. At the same time, the Indian Premier League has produced for India some quality T20 players. Not to forget, thanks to IPL, today India have a large group of quality international stars.