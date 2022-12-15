IPL Mini Auction 2023, Chris Gayle is BACK, to be part of IPL 2023 auction, READ MORE HERE

Chris Gayle, who has lit up Indian Premier League before, will be back in IPL Mini Auction 2023, said a tweet from Jio Cinema. The streaming platform tweeted that it will broadcast the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on December 23. The event hosted by BCCI will be held in Kochi, for which over 400 players from India and abroad have listed. It is to be noted that, in the list of 405 players, Gayle's name is missing. That means Gayle is not up for grabs at the IPL Mini Auction 2023 on December 23. Jio Cinema's tweet has not revealed much but it seems Gayle will be one of the guests on the show.

West Indian swashbuckling batter Gayle is an IPL legend. He has featured for 3 franchises in the league. He started off his career at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After 3 seasons with them, he shifted base to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and his last IPL team was Punjab Kings for who he played for more than 2 seasons.

Gayle played 142 IPL matches, smashing 4965 runs at an average of 39.72 and strike rate of 148.96. His highest score is 175, which is the highest score in the history of IPL. It came against Sahara Pune Warriors. Gayle has smashed 405 fours and 357 sixes in the tournament respectively.

Gayle is one of the greatest T20 players to have ever played the game. He is also a two-time T20 World Cup champion. The 43-year-old has not listed himself on the auction list this year but he will definitely be a part of the tournament in one way or the other.

Gayle still goes about plying his trade in franchise T20 tournaments, including the T10 league. Gayle has scored over 14000 T20 runs in over 450 games, and tops the list of run getters in the format.