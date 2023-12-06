Ahead Of IPL 2024 Auction, THIS Indian Cricketer Gets Engaged; Was Released By Delhi Capitals Recently

Indian cricketer Chetan Sakariya got engaged to girlfriend Meghna Jambucha in a ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. Chetan posted the photo from the ring ceremony. Cricketers and friends, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, congratulated Chetan on his engagement. Sharing the photo with his fiance, Chetan wrte: "Taking the next step together and we've decided on forever #engaged."

Take a look at photo of Chetan Sakariya with his fiance Meghna below:

Not to forget, Chetan was recently released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). Chetan was bought for a whopping Rs 4.2 crore at the auction in IPL 2022. But he has not returned great dividends on this investment and the DC franchise decided to let him go to increase their purse heading into the IPL 2024 auction on December 19 in Dubai.

The 25-year-old cricketer will also be looking for anew franchise at the auction. It will be interesting to see if he manages to fetch the same price of more at this year's IPL auction or not.

Earlier, Chetan played for Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021 and came into limelight after he dismissed the then Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter KL Rahul. Chetan has worked his way to the top with sheer hard work. He has faced many personal tragedies and challenges to taste success.

He always wanted to become a pacer but did not have spikes. Saurashtra player Sheldon Jackson was the one who helped him with much-needed cricket equipments. After working hard at MRF Pace Academy under watchful eyes of Glenn McGrath, Chetan got his Ranji Trophy debut in 2019-20 season but only after Jaydev Unadkar got injured.

In 2020 he gave trials for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals before the latter picked him for 2021 season. Ahead of the auction, his brother committed suicide but the family kept the sad news away from him for two weeks to ensure Chetan performed well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament. As a result, Chetan did well in that tournament and got the attention of the franchises at the auction, fetching R 1.2 crore.

The tragedy did not stop there. Chetan also lost his father soon, who succumbed to Covid-19 soon after seeing son become a millionaire at the 2021 auction.