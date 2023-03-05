The ongoing India-Australia Test series has been dominated by discussions about the pitches, particularly after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rated the track in Indore as poor. In the third Test, Australia won by 9 wickets in less than seven sessions, with spin and turn leading to the downfall of the Indian team who were dismissed for scores of 109 and 163 in the two innings. Although India still leads the series 2-1, there is much curiosity about the nature of the surface for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, and reportedly, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be somewhat different from the previous three matches.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the track for the Ahmedabad Test is expected to be more favorable for batters, with runs likely to be on offer. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) source referred to scores in the domestic season and stated that the pitch will be "normal."

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source told PTI.

"In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first and Gujarat, although suffered innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won't be too different this time," he said. "Obviously, last few days the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch," the source further added.

This is in contrast to the two Test matches between India and England played at the venue, including a day-night game, which had a lot of uncertainty due to the newly-renovated stadium and the pink ball factor. However, it seems like the pitch has now settled down, and there may be an opportunity for Indian batters to score some much-needed runs in the series finale, given the World Test Championship final spot is at stake.