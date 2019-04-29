close

AIFF

AIFF appoint Romanian Isac as new technical director

Isac, who has nearly three decades of experience in various coaching roles in several countries, last worked as the sporting director of three-times J-league Champions Yokohama Marinos FC.

Representational Image

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Romanian Doru Isac as its new technical director, selecting the 56-year-old from a list of over 60 prospective candidates.

"I need to thank AIFF for the opportunity. I`m eager to make a positive contribution to the progress of football in India and to work with everyone from the AIFF family," Doru said in a statement on the AIFF website.

AIFF president Praful Patel said that Isac, who has worked in France, Japan, United States, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, would help the 101st-ranked side reach the "next level."

India are currently without a head coach following Stephen Constantine`s resignation after they were knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup group stage in January. 

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said Isac would work towards improving the roadmap that has already been laid down for the youth teams.

"I look up to Mr Doru to... make value addition to our coach education programme, grassroots, women`s and men`s football too," Das said.

