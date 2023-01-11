topStoriesenglish
'Aisi Ghatiya Baatein': DCW chief shares screenshots of UGLY comments made on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's daughters, calls for FIR

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, recently posted screenshots of ugly comments made on daughters of Dhoni and Kohli, read more details inside  

Cricketers in India go through a lot. When they do well, the receive a lot of love. But on bad days, cricketers have also seen their houses being attacked and the safety of their families under threat as fans throw stones at their houses and burn their effigies. On social media, they settle for abusing their families, not leaving even their little ones. Needless to say, these are not the real cricket fans but trolls who do more damage to the game than prosper it. We have seen, in the past, how cricketers; families, wives, girlfriends and even daughters are abused on social media. 

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, on Wednesday brought to notice the abuse that daughters of former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been receiving. She shared screenshots of the abuses by some fans on her social media and called for FIRs to be lodged. Sh tweeted: "Such nasty things about a 2-year-old & a 7-year-old girl? If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR." 

Check out Maliwal's tweet below:

Vamika, Virat and Anushka's daughter turned 2 today. She was born on January 11 in 2023. Virat and Anushka decided to not show her picture to the public and wherever they go, they request the TV media to not click their daughter as the parents want to keep her away from the cameras and attention of the world in order to give her a simple upbringing.

On the other hand, Ziva is an internet sensation already. She can be seen cheering for her dad during IPL games and also on her mother Sakshi's social media. Ziva recently donned the Lionel Messi-signed Argentina jersey after the World Cup, the picture was posted by Sakshi on Instagram and went viral within seconds.

