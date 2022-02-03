Rahane and Pujara to be dropped? BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly makes a BIG statement

The India vs South Africa Tests did not according to the plans of two Indian batters who struggled consistently to find some form. They are Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and since the end of the Test series, fans have been hoping for them to be dropped.

There are high chances that both of these batters may be dropped for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly dropped a big hint that this could be a possibility.

"Yeah, they are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs, which I am sure they will. I don’t see any problem (for them to go back to domestic cricket after playing so much international cricket). Ranji Trophy is a huge tournament, and we have all played the tournament," Ganguly said.

Ganguly also spoke on resumption of Ranji Trophy after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. He said that during the peak period of coronavirus, it was difficult to hold the tournament and reiterated the fact that it is the most important tournament in India.

"Obviously, we missed one year of Ranji Trophy – the 2020-21 season. It is the most important tournament in India, and we always wanted to organise it. But what the world has seen in the last two years, I don’t think it has happened in anybody's lifetime. So keeping all these things in mind, it was actually a challenge to organise any tournament," the BCCI chief said.