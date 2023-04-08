topStoriesenglish2592832
Twitter Can't Keep Clam As Ajinkya Rahane Hits Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2023 In MI vs CSK Game - Check

In the fourth over, the 34-year-old batsman from Mumbai smashed left-arm pacer Arshad Khan for 23 runs, including a six and four consecutive fours.

Making his Chennai Super Kings debut, Ajinkya Rahane played a sensational innings, scoring a blistering half-century against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match held at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Coming in at no. 3 after the early dismissal of Devon Conway, Rahane hit his first ball for two runs. He then upped the ante in Jason Behrendorff's second over by swivel-pulling a short delivery over deep fine leg for six before unleashing in the next over.

In the fourth over, the 34-year-old batsman from Mumbai smashed left-arm pacer Arshad Khan for 23 runs, including a six and four consecutive fours. This innings marks Rahane's seventh IPL franchise since 2008. The right-handed batsman reached his half-century in just 19 balls with successive boundaries off the bowling of Piyush Chawla in the sixth over, setting the record for the fastest fifty of the season so far.

Rahane's belligerent innings has put the Chennai Super Kings in a strong position in their chase of 158 runs against Mumbai Indians. The batsman's exquisite strokeplay and aggressive intent have left the Mumbai bowlers bewildered and struggling to contain his onslaught. If Rahane can continue his impressive form, the Chennai Super Kings will fancy their chances of securing victory in this crucial encounter.

