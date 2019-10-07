Ajinkya Rahane shares picture of his newborn daughter

close

Ajinkya Rahane

Batsman and Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday shared an adorable picture of his new-born daughter. Rahane took to Twitter and shared a picture with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, holding his daughter, who was born on October 5.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ajinkyarahane88

New Delhi: Batsman and Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday shared an adorable picture of his new-born daughter. Rahane took to Twitter and shared a picture with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, holding his daughter, who was born on October 5.

Radhika also shared her daughter`s picture on Instagram while captioning the image as "Our bundle of joy is here."

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the couple saying that `joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled`. "Many Congratulations, Radhika and Ajinkya. The joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled. Soak it in! Enjoy playing the new role of a night watchman changing the diapers," Tendulkar tweeted.

Rahane embraced parenthood on Saturday, October 5.

