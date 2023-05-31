'Ajinkya Rahane Was Not In Our Initial Thoughts', CSK Coach Stephen Fleming On How India Batter Revamped His T20 Game

Ajinkya Rahane was one of the biggest surprised in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023). The 'Test specialist' shed his 'anchor' tag and became the aggresor for the Chennai-based franchise, playing a huge role in taking them to fifth title in the T20 league. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, speaking on Rahane's change in approach in T20s, said that the team helped him get rid of an old tag during the pre-season training. "My understanding is that we got rid of the tag of being the guy you bat around or bat through," Fleming was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Fleming added that Rahane may have taken the 'anchor' tag very seriously and once that tag was gone, he played with lot of freedom. "I think that may have hung over his head a little bit too much and didn't allow him to be the player that he can be. And once that tag was gone, when I turned up halfway through the pre-season training, I saw a guy who was in magnificent form," said Fleming.

The CSK coach also said that Rahane was not in the CSK's scheme of things as far as playing XIs are concerned. However, the win over Mumbai Indians changed things drastically.

"He was not in our initial thoughts, but the game in Mumbai was really defining. It was one of our best ins in the tournament and he was the big catalyst behind it, so he cemented that No 3 spot. He's been unwavering the whole way through," said the 50-year-old.

Fleming also said that Rahane's presence was very positive on CSK's campaign, calling him a 'wonderful player'. "He's been nothing but positive this time. His nets have been very positive. Anytime he's been caught on the boundary or out playing a big shot, we've just reinforced how good he's playing. So a little bit of belief and just sheer ability - he's been a wonderful player for us," said the former New Zealand captain.