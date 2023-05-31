Not MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad Dedicates IPL 2023 Title Win To Ambati Rayudu

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) trophy, Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the title to captain MS Dhoni. Jadeja, who hit the match-winning boundary, said that CSK won the league this year for fan-favourite 'Thala' Dhoni. Requiring 10 off the last two deliveries, Jadeja smashed a six straight down the ground before he flicked the last ball for four to fine leg. That last boundary sealed the deal for CSK as they etched their name in history.

While Jadeja dedicated the fifth IPL trophy to Dhoni, opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated it to now-retired Ambati Rayudu. The Hyderabad-born Rayudu hit 19 off 8 deliveries in his last match of the IPL to help his team finish as winners. Two days before the result of the final, Rayudu had tweeted: "2 great teams mi and csk, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It is been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight's final is going to be my last game in the Ipl. I truly have enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u-turn," tweeted Rayudu.

Dedicating the fifth IPL title to Rayudu, Gaikwad said, "This one was more special because how last year went for us. To come back in style, to win games at Chepauk and to win away games. The way everyone contributed through the season. Jinks, Conway. Rayudu wasn't getting balls. Would like to dedicate the win to Rayudu. Even today we were talking about having a good start. With wickets in hand, we thought we'll easily chase down 12-13 an over in the end."

Gaikwad had a brilliant IPL 2023 wherein he scored 590 runs from 16 matches at an average of 42.14 and strike rate of 147.50 respectively. His total runs included four fifties. Gaikwad's opening partnerships throughout the season was one of the big reasons why CSK clinched the fifth IPL tropy. Gaikwad is all set to get married on June 3 and 4 to long-time girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar, who is also reportedly a cricketer.