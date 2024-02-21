The good news has arrived as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have become parents again. For the uninitiated, the star couple have named their baby boy as 'Akaay'. The name of the meaning is 'immortal'. Many celebs, including the great Sachin Tendulkar, wished the couple on birth of their second child. There were many others who posted 'congratulations' in the comments section of the announcement post made by Anushka and Virat.

After Virushka announced the birth of their second child, fake social media accounts in his name have come up. Not ten, 15 or 20 but more than hundred social media accounts named Akaay Kohli have come up. Some X (formerly Twitter) users changed their name as well as handle name to get some attention on the social media website.

Take a look at various Fake Akaay Kohli accounts that have come up:

Toughest job of a celeb's kid will be to set a username _ pic.twitter.com/6ZQsQibZuG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 20, 2024

It is advisable to report these accounts so that people are not misinformed about the boy who has just come to this world. There is reason why celebs like Virat and Anushka do not reveal faces of their childred on social media as in this age of Deepfakes and AI, their face and voices can be used in a negative by some users to get attention. At the same time, it is also important for these social media websites to act accordingly and remove these fake social media accounts.

Fans must also understand that no parents will make social media accounts of their kids so early after birth and they should avoid falling into such traps by some attention-seeking users. Hopefully, Virat and Anushka will post a clarification that their kids - Vamika and Akaay - do not own any social media account so that fans stop following these fake accounts.

As far as Virat's return to the Indian team is concerned, he is set to miss the remaining two Tests vs England as well. BCCI, when announcing the squad for the three Tests, had stated that Kohli will not feature for India in the Test series. The former captain, that means, is likely to make a comeback in IPL which starts at March end. Anushka, on the other hand, after her recovering from pregnancy will put all her energy on Jhulan Goswami biopic release while she continues to perform motherly duties.