After cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma became parents again, the social media is flooded with congratulatory wishes for the star couple. Virat had taken a break from international cricket to be by his wife's side during the last month before the delivery. They named their son Akaay. It was revealed in an Instagram post which they shared late on February 20. It was also informed that Akaay came into this world on February 15.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar also wished Virat and Anushka on the birth of their second child.

Sachin took to Twitter to post his message as he wrote: "Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ."

Take a look at Sachin's tweet here:

Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the_ https://t.co/kjuoUtQ5WB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 20, 2024

Unlike the first time, Anushka and Virat hid the news of the birth of their second child. The fans had a clue of Anushka's pregnancy but these were just rumours. What further convinced the fans that Virat and Anushka are set to become parents again was cricketer taking a long break from the game as he focussed on the health of his wife and baby.

Virat missed the first three Tests vs England and reportedly travelled to London for the birth of his second child. Virat is unlikely to feature for India in the remaining Tests vs England.

Apart from Sachin, there were many notable figures and close friends who wished Virat and Anushka on birth of their second child. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri congratulated the couple as well as teammate Shikhar Dhawan. Sonam Kapoor, who is very close to Anushka, also posted a comment to congratulate the couple.

Standup comedian Kapil Sharma wrote: "Mubarakan paaji, parmatma hamesha khushiyan te tandrustiya bakshe."

His fans flooded the comments with some very interesting comments. While some were very happy that Kohli became father again, others were celebrating the fact that 'Junior Kohli' has come to the world.

Virat is expected to spend more time with his family of four now. His Daddy duties have increased and the cricketer may want to come back to cricket only by IPL.

India are definitely missing him in the Test series vs England but BCCI as well as the team management have already said that they are with Kohli as he rarely takes such long breaks from cricket.