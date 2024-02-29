trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726238
All You Need To Know About Legends Cricket Trophy 2024's New 90-Ball Format

Adding to the excitement are the Power Play rules, injecting further thrill into the game. The bowling Power Play spans balls 1 to 24, while the batting Power Play can be taken anytime after the 60th ball.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The prestigious Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024 is scheduled from March 8th to 19th, 2024, at the iconic Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, this event is set to redefine cricketing spectacles with its brand-new 90-ball format. The Legends Cricket Trophy 2024, featuring a stellar lineup of cricketing icons such as Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, promises an electrifying competition. With teams deploying five bowlers, each granted three overs to showcase their skills, the stage is set for intense showdowns. However, the strategic twist comes into play as one bowler must step up to deliver four overs by the 60th ball, a strategic decision influenced by performance and tactics.

Power Play and Strategic Time-Outs

Adding to the excitement are the Power Play rules, injecting further thrill into the game. The bowling Power Play spans balls 1 to 24, while the batting Power Play can be taken anytime after the 60th ball. Moreover, Strategic Time-Outs provide teams with strategic breathing spaces, scheduled at the end of the 48th ball, with provisions for an early timeout if a wicket falls between the 42nd and 48th ball.

Teams and Squads to Watch Out For

Seven teams will compete for the coveted trophy, with each boasting an impressive lineup of retired cricketing legends. From the Candy Samp Army featuring Aaron Finch to the Rajasthan Kings led by Robin Uthappa, the tournament promises iconic match-ups and fierce rivalries. Players like Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, and Harbhajan Singh are expected to shine, showcasing their skills in this innovative format.

Revolutionizing Cricket Entertainment

The partnership between MagicWin Sports and LCT is poised to revolutionize the cricketing experience for fans worldwide. With extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting, MagicWin Sports aims to provide unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments to cricket enthusiasts globally.

