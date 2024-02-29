Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni found himself amidst a social media storm recently when an old photo resurfaced, purportedly showing him in support of protesting farmers. However, a closer look reveals a different story altogether. The viral image circulating on social media suggested that MS Dhoni, known for his stoic demeanour, had visited a Gurudwara to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the government. However, a fact-check reveals that this claim is unfounded.

MS Dhoni supporting radicalism and farmers' illegal protest.



8th FIR loading on him. @BJP4Andhra pic.twitter.com/PCMKXkpXkY February 27, 2024

The Truth Unveiled

The photograph in question dates back to 2022 when Dhoni visited a Gurudwara in the United Kingdom. Contrary to the narrative being spun, this visit had no connection to the ongoing farmers' protests near Delhi.

Contextual Background

The farmers' protests, reignited from their initial spark in 2020-2021, have seen recent confrontations with authorities over demands for legal assurances on crop procurement prices. The misinterpretation of Dhoni's old photograph reflects the rapid spread of misinformation in sensitive socio-political contexts.

The Role of Fact-Checking

Gurpreet Singh Anand, the original poster of the image, clarified that it was from Dhoni's 2022 visit to the Gurudwara Khalsa Jatha in London, underscoring the importance of fact-checking in today's digital landscape.

Implications and Reflections

As the misinformation surrounding Dhoni's Gurudwara visit is debunked, it prompts reflection on the broader implications of misinformation in shaping public opinion, especially amidst ongoing socio-political movements like the farmers' protests.