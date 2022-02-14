Always wanted to play for Mumbai Indians: Jofra Archer makes BIG statement after IPL 2022 mega auction – WATCH

England pacer Jofra Archer has said that he always wanted to represent Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he is glad to finally get the opportunity.

Archer was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru. The England pacer will not be available for IPL 2022 season, and he would only start playing for the franchise from the next season.

"I am super excited to be joining the Mumbai Indians, they have been a franchise that has always been close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them. I am so glad that I have finally gotten the opportunity to play for the franchise and share the dressing room with biggest stars in cricket. Really looking forward to start a new chapter," Archer said in a video posted on the Youtube channel of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan has said that it will be worth the wait when Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah start bowling in tandem for the franchise.

"You are eagerly waiting for the partnership to go on the field and so am I. To see two legendary fast bowlers bowling in tandem and I'm glad that it seems possible and will be worth the wait," said Zaheer.

Mumbai Indians also picked up Singapore's Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore in the mega auction.

In the mega auction, Mumbai Indians also picked up Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore) and Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 30 lakh).