Ambati Rayudu Opens Up On MS Dhoni's Rumoured Rift With Ravindra Jadeja After Captaincy Blunder

After all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was stripped from his captaincy mid-IPL in 2022, there were speculations that the star cricketer and MS Dhoni have had a rift between them. Jadeja left the team mid-season citing an injury and also deleted posts from his social media handle related to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Other reports also suggested that Jadeja will leave CSK ahead of the 2023 season but he ended up hitting the winning runs for the franchise to win their fifth title in tournament history. Speaking about the rumoured rift, former CSK star Ambati Rayudu revealed that it was never personal between Dhoni and Jadeja. He stated that Jadeja was not impressed with the team's performance and nothing else. (MS Dhoni Has Net Worth Of Rs 1,050 Crore But Worked For CSK Owner For THIS Amount Only As Old Offer Letter Goes Viral)

"I don't think Jaddu (Jadeja) was upset with Mahi bhai at all. It was just that he was sad because the team wasn't doing great. Everyone's performances that year were not coming up to the mark," Rayudu said on BehindWoodsTV Youtube channel.



"He (Dhoni) has put this team and has made Jaddu (Jadeja) what he is today. He has nurtured him for what, 10-12 years. So he would naturally be happy that the product that he made has won the final for CSK after whatever happened last year," he added.