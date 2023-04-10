topStoriesenglish2593530
Twitter Angry With Amit Mishra As He Uses Saliva On Ball Before Dismissing Virat Kohli - Watch

In IPL 2020, Kohli was also caught applying saliva inadvertently on the ball after stopping a short at short cover.

Apr 10, 2023

During the first innings of a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 40-year-old leg-spinner Amit Mishra was caught on camera using saliva on the ball in the first delivery of the 12th over. ICC had already banned the usage of saliva when the COVID-19 pandemic began, including in IPL. However, Mishra has gone against the saliva ban multiple times, as he was also caught doing the same while representing Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Mishra's saliva usage didn't go unnoticed as the cameras captured him using it on the ball before sending a short delivery to Virat Kohli, who guided the ball to deep point for a single. Mishra then dismissed Kohli on the third delivery of the over with a wrong'un that Kohli could only send to deep midwicket for a catch by Marcus Stoinis. Kohli departed for 61 runs off 44 balls.

In IPL 2020, Kohli was also caught applying saliva inadvertently on the ball after stopping a short at short cover. The 35-year-old quickly realized his mistake, smiled, and acknowledged it by raising his hand.

Mishra was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Auction for ₹50 lakhs. With 155 IPL fixtures, Mishra has scalped 168 wickets, including four four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. He is also fourth in the all-time wicket-takers list in IPL history. Mishra's experience could come in handy for KL Rahul and Co., and it could be the main reason behind LSG purchasing him.

Saliva usage on the ball has been banned by the ICC since the outbreak of COVID-19 as it is considered a potential carrier of the virus. The ICC has directed umpires to caution players using saliva on the ball during matches and award a five-run penalty to the batting side if the same player is caught doing it again.

