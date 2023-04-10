topStoriesenglish2593507
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

Watch: Faf du Plessis Hits Biggest Six Of IPL 2023 In RCB Vs LSG Clash

IPL 2023: Watch the video of Faf du Plessis hitting the biggest six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season in RCB vs LSG clash.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 09:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Faf du Plessis Hits Biggest Six Of IPL 2023 In RCB Vs LSG Clash

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were in carnage mode against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Playing their second game at home, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to fiery start after being asked to bat first by LSG skipper KL Rahul who won the toss. First, Kohli fired 61 off 44 balls to his team on the frontfoot and later on Glenn Maxwell joined forces with captain Faf du Plessis to keep RCB's runrate over 10 runs per over. 

During the match, du Plessis launched a big shot off the backfoot against LSG's leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. du Plessis struck the ball with such power that it went outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and even Glenn Maxwell was shocked by the shot.

Watch the video here:

Notably, it was the biggest six of the IPL 2023 season so far. Faf du Plessis' shot was 115 meters long. It was a montrous strike by the right-hander. (IPL 2023: 'He Hasn't Delivered,' DC Assistant Coach Makes Blunt Statement On Prithvi Shaw)

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. (more to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?