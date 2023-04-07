Watch: 40-Year-Old Amit Mishra Takes Diving Catch, Twitter Says 'Age Is Just A Number'

Amit Mishra is a name that has been synonymous with the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception. Known for his wicket-taking abilities, Mishra has been one of the key players in the league's history. Even after over two decades, Mishra continues to showcase his class and excellence in the ongoing edition of the IPL. On Friday, during the 10th match of the tournament, representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mishra proved that he is not done yet and can still turn heads with his fielding.

Most Wickets in IPL (after 40 age)



28 - Pravin Tambe

25 - Imran Tahir

24 - Shane Warne

23 - Brad Hogg

13 - Muralitharan

2 - Amit Mishra*

2 - Sanath Jayasuriya

1 - Adam Gilchrist#IPL2023 — ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 7, 2023

Amit Mishra took brilliant diving catch



With the ball, Mishra returned excellent figures of 4-0-23-2, picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals. However, it was his fielding effort during the 18th overs of SRH's innings that left everyone in awe. On the second ball of the over, Rahul Tripathi attempted to loft the ball over the short third region, but Mishra, who was positioned there, dove to his left at full stretch to complete an excellent catch. Mishra's age-defying fielding performance was lauded by his LSG teammates and the fans on social media.

Mishra's last spell of two wickets in the match brings him closer to surpassing Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 IPL wickets. Mishra currently sits fourth on the list, with 168 scalps from 155 matches. Only DJ Bravo (183) and Yuzvendra Chahal (171) have taken more wickets than him across all seasons.

Mishra's longevity and success in the IPL can be attributed to his skill, experience, and ability to adapt to different conditions. He has been a vital cog in the wheels of various IPL teams, and his contributions have often been the difference between winning and losing. Despite being 40 years old, Mishra shows no signs of slowing down and continues to be a match-winner for his team. His remarkable catch against SRH is yet another example of the legend's unwavering commitment to excellence.