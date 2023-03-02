'Amit Shah Is Kind': Kevin Pietersen Meets India Home Minister, Writes Special Post On Instagram - See Here

Former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen who has a lot of fans in India as well recently visited the office of India's honorable Home Minister Amit Shah. KP posted a picture with Mr. Shah on his social media calling him "Kind, caring and inspirational."

"Thank you for the most wonderful welcoming this morning, Mr @amitshahofficial. An absolute pleasure spending time with you. Kind, caring, and inspirational! Thank you!," Pietersen said in his caption.

On January 26, India's Republic Day, Pietersen got a letter from Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi, who's fond of the England cricketer. PM Modi expressed his expectations to the England cricketer of how he wants him to stay close with India and its people.

"Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit. I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE. Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple of days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes," wrote Pietersen responding to PM Modi's letter.