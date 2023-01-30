Amitabh Bachchan Lauds India U19 T20 World Cup-Winning Team, Says ‘Khatiya Khadi kar di’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was full of praise for the Shafali Verma-led India Under-19 team for winning the inaugural ICC U19 Women T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa on Sunday (January 29). Indian side defeated England by seven wickets to become the first-ever U19 Women T20 champions.

Taking to social media early on Monday (January 30), Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the Women’s U-19 team for being the World Cup champions. Amitabh’s euphoria was visible in his caption, “INDIA CHAMPIONS !! Women’s U-19 world cup champions in cricket .. beat the British hands down ..khttiyaa khdd’ii kr dii khatiya khadi kar di .. INDIA A resounding victory .. the only sound you heard was INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!”

India put up a terrific display in the final against England to emerge as the first-ever winners at the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa. India started their Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket victory over hosts South Africa. A dazzling 92 not out from Shweta Sehrawat spearheaded India’ dominant, seven-wicket victory over hosts South Africa, in their ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Group D clash at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Following the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup triumph, India skipper Shafali Verma has now her eyes on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will start from February 10 onwards. Shafali is already an established star in India’s senior side and wants to make the visit to South Africa even more worthwhile with another piece of silverware at next month’s tournament.

“No, the big one also,” Shafali was quoted as saying by ICC when asked if the U19 trophy was the only one she was looking to take back from South Africa. “I am someone who focuses on the task at hand. When I entered the Under-19s, I only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup and we have won that today.

“I will look to take this winning confidence with me and win the senior World Cup. I will try and forget this and get involved with the senior setup and gel with the team and win the World Cup,” Shafali said.

Shafali was part of India’s squad that fell at the final hurdle at the 2020 T20 World Cup, when Australia defeated the Asian side by 85 runs in front of more than 85,000 fans at the MCG.

