WATCH: Angelo Mathews Hits Boundary & Wicket On The Same Ball, Video Goes Viral

In a dramatic turn of events at the P. Sara Oval in Colombo, Angelo Mathews, the seasoned Sri Lankan batter, showcased his batting prowess with a remarkable knock of 141. However, his innings met an unexpected and bizarre end on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Let's delve into the details of Mathews's heroic innings and the peculiar manner in which it concluded. Angelo Mathews played a pivotal role in steering Sri Lanka to a commanding position, accumulating a gritty 141 runs. His innings exemplified experience and skill as he skillfully navigated the challenging conditions posed by the Afghan bowling attack. The senior campaigner showcased an array of strokes and solid defense, anchoring the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Bizarre Dismissal Sparks Deja Vu

As the day approached its end, Mathews's heroic innings took an unexpected turn. In the final over of play, Mathews attempted a wild sweep shot to a delivery bowled down the leg by Qais Ahmed. Unfortunately, the attempt went awry as Mathews's bat ended up hitting the stumps after the wild hoick. This bizarre hit-wicket dismissal brought his impressive innings to a close and left the home crowd in disbelief.

Echoes of World Cup Timed-Out Drama

The dismissal drew eerie parallels to Mathews's controversial 'timed-out' exit during the ODI World Cup last year. In that instance, Mathews became the first player in international cricket to be dismissed in such a manner. The incident triggered debates about the spirit of the game, with the Sri Lankan veteran visibly frustrated on that occasion.

Dismal End to a Day of Centuries

Despite Mathews's unfortunate dismissal, it was a memorable day for Sri Lanka as Dinesh Chandimal also notched up a hundred, contributing to the team's total of 410 for 6. Earlier, Afghanistan was bundled out for 198 in their first innings, setting the stage for Sri Lanka's dominant position in the match.

Statistical Milestones

Mathews's innings not only played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's dominance but also saw him crossing the 7,500-run mark in Test cricket. With 16 hundreds and 40 fifties to his name, he solidifies his position as the third-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the longest format, trailing only behind legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Additionally, Mathews reached the milestone of 4,000 Test runs at home, joining an elite group that includes Jayawardene, Sangakkara, and Sanath Jayasuriya.