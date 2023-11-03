In a thrilling encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on November 2, 2023, India solidified their position as a formidable force in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma's men continued their perfect winning streak, crushing former champions Sri Lanka by a whopping 302-run margin. This impressive victory secured India's spot in the World Cup semi-finals, making them the first team to do so.

India Sets Records with Batting Prowess

The match saw India being invited to bat first, and their top-order batsmen made the most of this opportunity. Stellar performances by Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer propelled India to a commanding total of 357-8 in their allotted 50 overs, setting Sri Lanka a challenging target of 358 runs.

Shami's Five-Wicket Haul Seals the Deal

Sri Lanka's response was feeble, to say the least. They were bundled out for a mere 55 runs in just 19.4 overs. Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc, capturing an impressive five-wicket haul for just 18 runs in five overs. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj chipped in with three crucial wickets. Shami's remarkable performance not only secured the victory but also elevated him to the highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history for an Indian, with 45 wickets in 14 matches.

Jadeja's Heroics and Rohit's Frustration

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round prowess was on display during the match. Not only did he shine with the bat, scoring a quick 35 runs from 24 balls, but he also contributed with the ball, dismissing Dilshan Madushanka to seal India's win. However, a contentious moment emerged during the final over of India's innings when Rohit Sharma came to the balcony and signalled to Jadeja to play out all six balls. Instead, Jadeja chose to take a single on the second ball of the over, ignoring Rohit's advice. The skipper's frustration was palpable as he visibly expressed his anger at Jadeja, making for a viral video that stirred debates and discussions.

India's Dominance Continues

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, India's pace spearheads, played crucial roles in the team's victory. Their brilliant spells helped India register a remarkable 100-run win, securing the top spot in the World Cup standings and earning them the first semifinal berth.

Rohit's Outburst at Kuldeep Yadav

In a separate incident, a video of Rohit Sharma getting upset with Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gone viral on social media. During Yadav's over, a delivery that seemed to have a strong appeal for LBW went unnoticed. While India didn't opt for a review at the time, Rohit Sharma's frustration became evident when he later viewed the replays. The captain's expression of disappointment towards Yadav's missed opportunity was a topic of discussion. Former England captain Eoin Morgan, who was commentating on the match, weighed in on the incident, reminding viewers of the captain's pivotal role in decision-making.