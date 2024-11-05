In a recent discussion on JioCinema, legendary spinner Anil Kumble expressed disappointment and surprise over the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to cancel the planned practice match ahead of India’s high-stakes Test series against Australia. This decision comes shortly after India faced a shocking 3-0 Test series whitewash at home against New Zealand, breaking their 12-year undefeated streak on home soil.

India’s Struggling Form and Urgent Need for Preparation

India’s recent loss to New Zealand has raised concerns about the team’s readiness, especially with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on November 22 in Perth. The series against Australia is crucial for India’s World Test Championship (WTC) prospects, as they must secure a 4-0 series win to remain in contention for the final. Kumble, a former Indian captain and coach, argued that a practice match against India A in Perth would have provided invaluable preparation for India’s squad, especially for those touring Australia for the first time. "I'm a bit surprised that India don't have a practice match going into the first Test because that would have been an ideal preparation," Kumble said. He highlighted the limitations of net practice compared to real-match scenarios, stressing that "going out in the middle and facing a few bowlers in the match is totally different."

Rohit Sharma’s Take on Preparation and Match Simulation

Despite the clamor for a practice match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma defended the team’s preparation strategy. According to Sharma, the team will undergo intensive match simulations at the WACA ground in Perth instead of a full-fledged game. He mentioned that the team management believes this approach will allow players to maximize their time in the middle and enable bowlers to achieve higher workloads, something that would be restricted in a traditional game format. "We are traveling with a squad of 19 players, and only three days were allotted to us. I don’t know how much workload we can get in those three days," Sharma remarked. "In a match simulation, the batters can go out and play 50-70 balls, and then if we feel he’s had enough, we can retire him out and get someone else in."

The Importance of Practice Matches on Overseas Tours

Kumble’s remarks underscore the importance of practice matches, particularly for overseas series, where local conditions are vastly different from those in India. Australia’s fast pitches and intense bounce require unique preparation, something that, as Kumble notes, "cannot be replicated in nets." Kumble further expressed that without live match experience, players risk facing unfamiliar challenges against Australia’s formidable bowling lineup. In previous tours, practice matches have helped Indian players adapt to foreign conditions, offering them a chance to refine techniques and strategies. Moreover, it allows new players to gain exposure against local bowlers under similar conditions to those in competitive games. By skipping this opportunity, India’s squad might find themselves vulnerable, especially in the initial phase of the series.

The Implications of India’s Recent Loss to New Zealand

India’s home defeat to New Zealand has left fans and analysts alike questioning the team’s readiness for upcoming challenges. The New Zealand series marked the end of India’s dominance at home, and the lack of preparation before Australia may only add to concerns. To regain momentum, India will have to swiftly address the issues exposed by New Zealand, particularly in their batting lineup, which struggled under pressure.

Key Players Head to Australia, Hoping for Redemption

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been sent to join the India A squad in Australia, where they will participate in a four-day game against Australia A at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The duo’s presence in this match aims to give them game-time exposure, ideally setting them up for the demanding conditions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rahul, who played only a few matches in the recent season, and Jurel, yet to make a Test debut, both stand to benefit from time in the middle. However, Kumble believes that the entire Indian squad could benefit from a similar experience. In his view, a single match simulation will not match the rigor of facing Australia’s first-class bowlers on the ground.