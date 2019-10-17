Anil Kumble turns 49: Wishes pour in for India's greatest match-winner

As former Indian men's cricket team coach Anil Kumble turned 49 on Thursday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend their warm wishes to the legendary leg-spinner on his birthday.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, all took to their social media handles to wish Kumble happiness and long life on his special occassion.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the country's cricket board wished Kumble by sharing a short video clip of him which also featured other Indian cricketers' views on the former leg-spinner.

"REWIND: On @anilkumble1074's Birthday, here's how one of the most iconic events in cricket inspired many. Happy Birthday Legend," the BCCI wrote along with the video.

Extending his warm wishes to Kumble, Virender Sehwag decribed the former as "one of the country's greatest ever match-winners" and a "terrific role model".

"One of India’s greatest ever Match winners and a terrific role model. Sorry for depriving you of your second century @anilkumble1074 bhai. But I pray that you score a century in real life. Only 51 more to go.. come on ..come on Anil Bhai ! Happy Birthday," the former Indian opener tweeted.

Sharing a throwback picture of him and Kumble, former Indian opener Mohammad Kaif said, "Many more happy returns of the day to India’s greatest match winner @anilkumble1074 bhai. May you continue to inspire and have a healthy and joyful life ahead."

Out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina wished Kumble all the hapinness and success.

"Happy birthday Anil bhai @anilkumble1074 , wish you a lifetime of health, happiness & success!" Raina tweeted.

Meanwhile, top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "Happy birthday Anil bhai, wish you an amazing year ahead with success and happiness.

@anilkumble1074."

Wishing Kumble "a very happy birthday", Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan said that he has always enjoyed the former leg-spinners gutsy attitude on the field, which led the nation to some memorable victories.

"Wishing @anilkumble1074bhai a very happy birthday. Always liked his gutsy attitude on the field, which led India to many memorable wins. Hope you continue to have success in everything you do in future. #HappyBirthdayAnilKumble," Pathan wrote.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, on the other hand, said that playing alongside Kumble was always a pleasure while adding that the legendary spinner's never say never attitude is an example for all the youngsters today.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, @anilkumble1074!To play alongside you was always a pleasure. Your persistence and never say never attitude is an example for all the youngsters today. All the very best for your new role with @lionsdenkxip!" he tweeted.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @anilkumble1074!

Regarded as one of the most decorated spinners of all time, Kumble has appeared in a total of 132 Tests for India bagging 619 wickets besides playing in 271 ODIs for the country and taking 337 wickets in it. He is also the only second bowler in the history of Test cricket to clinch 10 scalps in an innings.

Kumble was named as the Indian men's cricket team head coach in June 2016 for a period of one year. However, he stepped down from the position following the 2017 Champions Trophy final due to differences with captain Virat Kohli.

He was recently appointed as the director of cricket operations of Team Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).