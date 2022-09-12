Anushka Sharma shares adorable picture with husband Virat Kohli, check post HERE

Anushka Sharma, wife of veteran India cricketer Virat Kohli shared a lovely picture with her husband in which both were seen enjoying some coffee/tea. Kohli and Anushka were seen having a conversation in the picture while enjoying their hot drink in the picture somewhere outside India. Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her forthcoming movie Chakda Xpress in London. Soon as the Boollywood actress shared the picture, the post got poured with heart emojis from fans and friends.

Checkout the post here...

Recently, former India captain Virat Kohli ended his 1,020-day drought to score an international century, hammering 122 off 61 balls as India defeated Afghanistan in their final Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). Kohli dedicated his 71st international ton and maiden T20I century to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

“I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... When I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was,” Kohli said after scoring the hundred on Thursday.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma also posted a romantic message for husband Kohli after the century. The post is already going viral with over 1.7 million likes. “Forever with you through any and everything,” the caption of the post by Anushka on Instagram.