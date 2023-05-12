'Are They Aliens?': PAK's Junaid Khan Slams BCCI Over Refusal To Play Asia Cup 2023 In Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan is not happy over the fact that Indian cricket team has consistently maintained their stand on not touring his country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still not sure about the safety of the cricketers in Pakistan and therefore, the venue of the Asia Cup is likely to be changed. Pakistan were given the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2023 at a meeting of Asian Cricket Council, which is headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. However, it was Shah only who had told media last year that India won't be going to Pakistan for Asia Cup and a neutral venue may be decided upon.

Sri Lanka likely venue for Asia Cup now

As per some reports, Sri Lanka may get the hosting rights. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) boss Najam Sethi has warned ACC that if Pakistan do not get to host even four games in their country, they will not only pull out of the tournament but also quit the Council.

Junaid slams BCCI

Speak to a local publication, Pakistan pacer Junaid questioned BCCI's security concerns. He asked BCCI that if other teams can tour Pakistan, why cannot India do the same? “The situation in Pakistan is good. If other teams are coming, such as Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand, and they have no security problems, then why does India have a problem? What is the reason for this? Are they Aliens from another world who have security problems?," Junaid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Junaid hoped that India starts touring Pakistan soon as it is good for cricket for both the sides. "I hope that India will come back to Pakistan and play cricket," Khan said. “It is good for the game of cricket and it is good for the people of Pakistan."

Najam Sethi's warning to ACC

As told earlier in this article, Sethi has reportedly warned the ACC members of pulling out of the Council if his request is not heard. PCB wants to host at least four games of Asia Cup. If the board is not allowed the same, it will end its membership with ACC. Sethi, according to the source, has proposed a Pakistan versus Nepal match and Afghanistan versus Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh matches in Pakistan.